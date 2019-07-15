Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $512,640; Stock Price Rose; Acadian Asset Management Lowered Stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (CMTL) by $704,996

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.48M, up from 7,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $8.69 during the last trading session, reaching $2019.69. About 2.31 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 06/04/2018 – AMAZON IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO USE ITS ALEXA VIRTUAL ASSISTANT TO START A PERSON-TO-PERSON PAYMENTS FEATURE- WSJ, CITING

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (CMTL) by 82.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 30,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,634 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 37,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 55,218 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 26.10% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 16/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $59.0 Million Strategic Contract from U.S. Navy for Next Generation Satellite Earth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $72.0 MLN TO $76.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: Comtech Receives Satellite Communications Contract from U.S. Army; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Raises 2018 View To EPS $1.08-EPS $1.23; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 27/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS INTERTRUST AND CO EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE SECURE DATA MANAGEMENT PLATFORM FOR MOBILE TELCOS; 06/03/2018 – Comtech EF Data Expands Heights™ Networking Platform Portfolio with New and Innovative Remote Gateways

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 35,037 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 59,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,201 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenview Bank Tru Dept reported 402 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 1,057 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs owns 6,029 shares. The New York-based Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barton Investment Management accumulated 13.8% or 46,416 shares. Kingfisher Capital holds 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,063 shares. Farmers Savings Bank owns 129 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Holt Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp holds 120 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Management Ltd owns 6,150 shares or 5.84% of their US portfolio. Community Comml Bank Na has 110 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.18% or 964 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability stated it has 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whetstone Capital Ltd invested in 16,171 shares or 11.68% of the stock.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 277,771 shares to 862,633 shares, valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelcenters Amer Llc (NYSE:TA) by 227,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC).

