Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Raised By $28.64 Million Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,922 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 23,697 shares with $3.79M value, down from 26,619 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $164.27. About 2.36 million shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 51.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd acquired 341,000 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 1.01 million shares with $85.28M value, up from 664,265 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $82.07. About 3.24M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Valero’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VLO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck holds 19,382 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 34,058 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 13,546 shares. 19,656 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 31,559 shares. Boston Llc holds 160,953 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 2,840 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 0.03% or 14,000 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,311 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp owns 0.27% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,200 shares. 3,562 are owned by Wellington Shields And Company Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 141,362 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Massachusetts Financial Company Ma holds 0.02% or 514,374 shares. Exane Derivatives has 47,422 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M also bought $42,485 worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Wednesday, February 20.

Among 3 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. 1,706 shares were sold by Weinstein Donald, worth $256,567. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Black Maria sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. Ayala John had sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42M was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.