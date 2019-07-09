Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $2.94 Million; Stock Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holder Manikay Partners Raised Holding

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.05M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,357 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 22,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $175.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Helps Refiners Meet Euro V Standards With New Catalyst; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.10 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 44,127 shares to 162,696 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Lc invested in 6,606 shares. Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 533 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Mairs Power Incorporated has 3.09% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.60M shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc has 6.92M shares. Lincoln Natl Corp reported 8,352 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.24% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Haverford Financial Service Incorporated has 32,664 shares. Covington Capital owns 53,165 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 221,861 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management has 17,028 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 130,470 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,890 shares stake. Whittier Trust reported 199,318 shares stake. Dillon And Assocs invested 0.19% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Comml Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset LP reported 0.66% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 638,255 shares. Prudential Inc has 835,240 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 2.75 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Advsrs Cap Lc owns 0.2% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 45,151 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd owns 1.37% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,900 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,409 shares. Aviva Pcl has 0.22% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 467,360 shares. Halcyon Prtn LP holds 1.83% or 168,855 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 120,864 shares. 708,191 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.16% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Asset One Limited owns 237,018 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 15,674 shares or 0.05% of the stock.