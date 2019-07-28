Coldstream Capital Management Has Lowered Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $2.94 Million; Lantronix (LTRX) SI Increased By 25.47%

Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) had an increase of 25.47% in short interest. LTRX’s SI was 80,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.47% from 64,000 shares previously. With 119,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s short sellers to cover LTRX’s short positions. The SI to Lantronix Inc’s float is 0.68%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 11,287 shares traded. Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) has risen 44.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Lantronix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRX); 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q Rev $11.6M; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix 3Q EPS 2c; 09/04/2018 Lantronix Announces Sampling of XPort® Edge, the First Embedded Ethernet Gateway Offered in the Market-Leading XPort Family; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2018, Net Revenue of $11.6 Million; 23/04/2018 – Lantronix to Participate in Ingram Micro Cloud Summit; 26/04/2018 – Lantronix Reports 3Q Fiscal 2018, Net Rev of $11.6 M

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 81.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 4,357 shares with $692,000 value, down from 22,949 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $124.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 32,965 shares to 48,281 valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) stake by 6,474 shares and now owns 8,408 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $154,143 were sold by Paz George. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company has market cap of $78.62 million. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It has a 40.23 P/E ratio. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer.

