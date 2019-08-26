Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $2.82 Million; Share Value Rose; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Has Decreased Its Holding in Rpm Intl Com (RPM) by $984,260

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc Com (RPM) by 96.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 17,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 421,865 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM); 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – RECORDED $2.3 BLN NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE FOR HURON AND PERMIAN PLAYS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 602.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 16,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 19,697 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 2,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.11. About 3.24 million shares traded or 3.68% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71M and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation Com (NYSE:DHR) by 2,316 shares to 66,380 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 1,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.01 million for 18.33 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,427 shares to 12,964 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,282 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).