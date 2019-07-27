Coldstream Capital Management Has Increased Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $990,792; Bollard Group Increased Its Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Holding by $1.54 Million

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $263.06. About 192,787 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/03/2018 – L.A. Creative Collective Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 19,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,525 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 68,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 1.39 million shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $85,426 activity.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,638 shares to 168,796 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,134 shares, and cut its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold $1.27M worth of stock.