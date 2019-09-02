Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Valuation Rose; Donald Smith & Company Increased Its Avianca Holdings (AVH) Holding by $1.16 Million; Market Value Rose

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Avianca Holdings (AVH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 289,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 2.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Avianca Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 310,033 shares traded or 154.27% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 39.27% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 19/03/2018 – IFALPA Conference Statement on Avianca; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘B’ Rating On Avianca Holdings; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Avianca Holdings Outlook Reflects Capacity to Maintain Leverage; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 12,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold by 678,876 shares to 829,711 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH) by 353,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Cap holds 5,566 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated reported 697 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stanley has invested 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sarasin Partners Llp holds 2.77% or 745,457 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 320,681 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 3,650 are owned by Ftb Advsr. New England Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.14% or 2,694 shares. Everett Harris Co Ca stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 14,406 are held by Intrust Bank Na. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 132,940 shares. Utah Retirement System has 0.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 90,221 shares. Farmers Communication holds 31,829 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advisors reported 203,475 shares stake. Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 54,250 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 25.01 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

