Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Position by $2.52 Million; As Generac (GNRC) Shares Rose, Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 87.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 64,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 9,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 73,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 9.77M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Generac (GNRC) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 80,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 417,486 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, down from 498,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Generac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.99% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 1.03 million shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

