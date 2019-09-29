Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by $562,743; Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holder Hm Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Hm Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 33.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Capital Management Llc bought 4,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 18,785 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 14,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $259.29. About 459,850 shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 2.21 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Acquires Retail Technology Companies BevyUp, MessageYes; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family’s Bid to Buy the Retailer Is Rejected; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Believes Nordstrom Is Well Positioned to Capitalize on Future Opportunities to Gain Market Share; 22/03/2018 – WWD [Reg]: Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 05/03/2018 – A group of Nordstrom family members have been working on an offer since last year; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,893 shares. Bardin Hill Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 4.09% or 103,641 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.04% or 2,003 shares. Captrust Advisors reported 16 shares. Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 160,186 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group holds 2,000 shares. Pnc accumulated 21,798 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 169,884 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 180 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 21 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 21,861 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 53,058 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 2,505 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd reported 32,875 shares. 7,756 were reported by Bluecrest Cap. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 27,139 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com owns 108,259 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 59,750 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 7,753 shares. Gsa Partners Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Dupont owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 4,161 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 85,666 shares. Nuveen Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 86,898 shares stake.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,956 shares to 223,507 shares, valued at $65.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.