Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Nordstrom (JWN) as Stock Value Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $2.07 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 294,497 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.84 million, down from 305,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $179.02. About 2.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million; 02/05/2018 – 3 interview questions Facebook recruiters like to ask-and one they avoid; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook to Keep Building, Despite Challenges; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is bringing its facial recognition technology back to Europe, even after agreeing with regulators to drop the feature nearly six years ago

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 290,893 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Special Group Consisted of Members of Nordstrom Family; 08/03/2018 – The financial terms of the two deals weren’t disclosed by Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom to partner with second-hand sneaker shop Stadium Goods at stand-alone men’s store; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Ends Buyout Talks With Family; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom.com; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 18,575 shares to 118,475 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $102.84M for 11.88 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,374 shares to 43,156 shares, valued at $81.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc by 20.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.