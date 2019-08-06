Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Position; 2 Analysts Bullish Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 28.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,715 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 14,320 shares with $2.82 million value, down from 20,035 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $95.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $215.51. About 1.22M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Maxim Group maintained Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) rating on Thursday, June 20. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $15 target. See Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.19. About 2.51 million shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 27/04/2018 – CYS – IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MLN OR $51.8 MLN FEE, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT POSITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY TWO HARBORS’ PERSONNEL; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP TWO.N – ANTICIPATES THAT ITS CURRENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.47 WILL BE SUSTAINABLE THROUGH 2018; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS – BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO INCLUDE TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FROM CYS INVESTMENTS’ CURRENT BOARD; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Agrees to Buy CYS Investments for About $1.2 Billion; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates CYS Investments, Inc. Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire CYS Investments, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY CORE EARNINGS OF $0.46 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.60 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 63,826 shares or 107.56% more from 30,750 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Inc Adv holds 12,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Ruggie Gru accumulated 0.02% or 1,163 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $48,290 activity. Shares for $48,290 were bought by SIERING THOMAS.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 44,675 shares to 54,977 valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 44,127 shares and now owns 162,696 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was raised too.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Delivered Solid Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower responds on Sprint, T-Mobile revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s (NYSE:AMT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love to Own – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.