Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut By $2.62 Million Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position; Kennedy Capital Management Lifted Potbelly (PBPB) Holding By $672,744

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 85.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 13,728 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 2,255 shares with $431,000 value, down from 15,983 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $49.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $222.84. About 909,500 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased Potbelly Corp (PBPB) stake by 15.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kennedy Capital Management Inc acquired 84,093 shares as Potbelly Corp (PBPB)’s stock declined 51.96%. The Kennedy Capital Management Inc holds 618,248 shares with $5.26 million value, up from 534,155 last quarter. Potbelly Corp now has $97.21M valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 279,354 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 65.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 07/03/2018 Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – ROSENZWEIG IS A PARTNER OF PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC; 28/03/2018 – Potbelly Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – POTBELLY EXECUTIVE MADE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNS CONF CALL YDAY; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET DISAPPOINTED PBPB HASN’T MEANINGFULLY ENGAGED IN TALKS; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY SAYS PRIVET FUND TO WITHDRAW ITS BOARD NOMINATIONS; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT LLC-PRIVET FURTHER URGED POTBELLY CORP NOT TO PURSUE ENTRENCHING TACTICS SUCH AS UNILATERALLY ADDING DIRECTORS TO THE BOARD; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY APPOINTS BEN ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,824 activity. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $10,824 was made by Boehm Joseph on Tuesday, June 4.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) stake by 13,907 shares to 59,539 valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI) stake by 100,744 shares and now owns 682,635 shares. Kearny Financial Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.62, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold PBPB shares while 32 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 1.21% more from 16.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) or 124,174 shares. Spark Inv Limited Co stated it has 249,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 10,900 shares. Jbf Capital accumulated 0.03% or 21,200 shares. 3G Prtn LP reported 852,649 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Asset Management One owns 1,500 shares. Stephens Invest Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 965,677 shares. 80,412 are owned by Wells Fargo And Co Mn. 2,453 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ltd. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) for 1.16 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 29,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). 13,929 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Maxim Group.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54 million worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 96,944 are owned by Pggm Invests. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.22% or 138,959 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 9,810 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.15% or 1,846 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 19,640 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.58% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Com Lc owns 2,241 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B holds 0.36% or 2,285 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd owns 2,366 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 21,385 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Howland Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pennsylvania Tru Com invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 1,171 shares. Penobscot Mngmt reported 1.43% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 44,430 shares to 193,305 valued at $13.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 9,461 shares and now owns 182,371 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was raised too.