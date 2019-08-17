Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Lennox Intl (LII) Holding by $990,792; Valuation Declined; Ancora Advisors Raised Its Mutualfirst Finl Com (MFSF) Position by $558,830; Market Valuation Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $256.12. About 203,180 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com (MFSF) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 19,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.18% . The hedge fund held 549,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 million, up from 530,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mutualfirst Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 8,821 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) has declined 14.80% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF); 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Is Bullish on This Industrial Stock. Should You Be? – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lennox International’s (NYSE:LII) 192% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,093 shares to 76,365 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 15,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100 were reported by Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 15,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 7,332 are held by Franklin Resource. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Cadinha & Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 990 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,000 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 164,830 shares. Zebra Ltd holds 1,525 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,427 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 300 shares. 833 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Strs Ohio stated it has 490 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Il invested in 830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 220 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 73,545 shares to 184,070 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 204,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,597 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MFSF shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.09 million shares or 0.54% more from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 213 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) for 2,755 shares. Minerva Limited Liability Corp holds 0.52% or 30,926 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 1,913 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Co reported 0% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 25,133 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 4,799 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,054 shares. 275,582 are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. Legal General Group Incorporated Plc has invested 0% in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 7,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Ltd has 0.69% invested in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) for 26,589 shares.

More notable recent MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does MutualFirst Financial’s (NASDAQ:MFSF) Share Price Gain of 70% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MutualFirst Financial Announces Second Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.