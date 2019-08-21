Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Position in International Business Machs (IBM) by $426,807

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in International Business Machs Corp (IBM) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,927 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in International Business Machs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.48M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IHL Group Names IBM Order Management as a Leader in Order Management Systems Market for Enabling Unified Commerce in Retail – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Management invested in 0.08% or 1,604 shares. Allstate holds 56,512 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 46,946 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 1.23M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Bokf Na accumulated 80,734 shares. Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Il owns 5,169 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Apriem Advsr reported 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Whittier Trust stated it has 70,677 shares. Aimz Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 16,405 are held by Washington Com. Mariner Lc stated it has 56,397 shares. New York-based Sandhill Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vestor Cap Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,257 shares.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,178 shares. New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 114,675 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated. 3,274 were accumulated by Wealthquest. Hendershot Invs owns 61,199 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited reported 8.19 million shares. Country Club Tru Na reported 17,449 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na owns 1.36 million shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has 0.92% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,922 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 58,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wharton Business Group Llc has 3,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 40,500 shares stake. Madison Inv Holdings accumulated 192,210 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 120,918 shares stake. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.92% stake.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 13,728 shares to 2,255 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,484 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).