Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Its Oge Energy (OGE) Holding by $775,152; New Generation Advisors Raised Its P G & E (PCG) Position

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in P G & E Corp (PCG) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 26,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 279,492 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, up from 252,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in P G & E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86 million shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 395.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 18,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 23,119 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $983,000, up from 4,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 723,608 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 04/04/2018 – OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Rev $492.7M; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 18,153 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1.

