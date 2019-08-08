Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Visa (V) Holding; Winslow Capital Management Has Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 96,705 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 3.85 million shares with $610.23M value, down from 3.95 million last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $125.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $144.06. About 4.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 17.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,331 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Coldstream Capital Management Inc holds 25,200 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 30,531 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $418.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $179.81. About 4.22 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Management holds 506,030 shares or 2.56% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fayez Sarofim Communication holds 1.45% or 1.76M shares in its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Ltd holds 0.25% or 3,715 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,394 shares. Beach Counsel Pa owns 127,265 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. 45,900 are held by Crestwood Mngmt L P. Paradigm Fincl Advsr Ltd Co stated it has 27,843 shares. 885,955 are held by Fiera. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Com reported 5,462 shares. Fca Corp Tx holds 1,811 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 148,638 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 1.3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (IEFA) stake by 9,461 shares to 182,371 valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 8,620 shares and now owns 216,919 shares. Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 31.44 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.13M for 400.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. Harris Parker also sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. $1.58 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 8. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor. On Friday, February 15 Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 200 shares. Weaver Amy E also sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,743 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct has 15,432 shares. Manchester Capital Llc owns 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 381 shares. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Budros Ruhlin & Roe has 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,606 shares. Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.11% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Citizens National Bank & Tru Co has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Bancshares Hapoalim Bm has 3.19% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Reilly Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 473 shares. Partner Fund Lp has 205,398 shares. Sand Hill Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.7% or 43,104 shares. American Gru holds 0.18% or 292,718 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 3,612 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc accumulated 712,110 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3.49M shares to 3.50M valued at $583.08 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 272,003 shares and now owns 1.74 million shares. Ferrari Nv was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Raymond James maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $185 target.