Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Position in Nordstrom (JWN) by $562,743 as Shares Declined; Bluemountain Capital Management Maintains Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA)

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 538,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The hedge fund held 3.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.99M, up from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 7.39M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 21/05/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD TEVA.TA : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 SHEKELS FROM 20 SHEKELS; 26/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF LIALDA® IN UNITED S; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F; 15/04/2018 – Israeli unions warn Teva Pharm over plan to close Ashdod plant; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 17/04/2018 – Teva to Present New Data Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas at 70th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 959,981 shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejects an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS W/; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Inc. CDS Tightens 114 Bps; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77 billion and $393.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 4.00 million shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $22.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co (Put) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $102.38M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 53,956 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Amp Ltd owns 35,238 shares. 164,188 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 30 shares. Stephens Ar has 9,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 24,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated owns 7,345 shares. Creative Planning invested in 18,264 shares. 50,660 are owned by Royal London Asset Ltd. Griffin Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Virtu Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,536 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 213,078 shares in its portfolio. Davidson Inv holds 0.48% or 145,117 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc accumulated 50 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 8,255 shares to 94,752 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

