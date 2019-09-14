Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Nordstrom (JWN) Position by $562,743; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder First Allied Advisory Services Has Raised Its Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 4.48M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom acquires 2 digital retail start-ups; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM-ANTHROPOLOGIE REPORT PARTNERSHIP; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Slides as Sales Miss Curbs Department-Store Optimism; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family group’s take-private offer; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Net $87M; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EBIT $895 TO $940 MLN; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Nordstrom family’s buyout offer rejected as `inadequate’; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family

First Allied Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc bought 4,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 84,821 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, up from 80,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 16,806 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lpl Financial Ltd owns 32,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 282,026 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.12% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). First Washington has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 38,694 shares stake. Davidson Investment Advsrs invested in 145,117 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 1,750 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Llc reported 27,515 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.59 million shares. Florida-based Keating Investment Counselors has invested 0.75% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Incorporated Lc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 49,064 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc Inc has 4,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.79M for 12.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

