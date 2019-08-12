Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Chevron (CVX) by $257.45 Million

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 2,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 49,689 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 billion, up from 47,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,044 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 14,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 417 shares to 2,385 shares, valued at $461.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alli by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,606 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Class A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 340,481 were reported by Dodge Cox. Financial Consulate Inc has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 443,516 shares. Franklin holds 8.71 million shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 25,264 shares stake. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandes Ptnrs Ltd Partnership reported 279,235 shares. 54,383 are held by Sigma Planning. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa invested in 16,760 shares. Foster And Motley holds 0.8% or 45,313 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pitcairn holds 0.16% or 12,156 shares. Ashford Cap Mgmt holds 2,900 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,385 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.08% or 6,689 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 32,965 shares to 48,281 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

