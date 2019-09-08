Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by $314,356; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Cut Its Holding by $715,803 as Market Valuation Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 9,178 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, down from 12,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 408,111 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 6,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2.75M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.02 million, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PROPOSED TARIFFS MANAGEABLE BUT REPRISALS WOULD BE VERY DAMAGING; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $59.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 414,429 shares to 56.11M shares, valued at $694.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,335 shares. Mairs Incorporated invested in 7,369 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 2,177 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Division accumulated 123,919 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And invested 0.06% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bragg Financial Inc invested in 38,983 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1.87% stake. Davenport Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wills Financial owns 2,506 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0% or 41,000 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 0.45% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 71,372 shares. Dorsal Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7.52% stake. Aull Monroe Mngmt reported 0.53% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 106,813 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.12 million for 44.62 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

