Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $854,411; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake Raised by Contrarian Capital Management Llc

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 4,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 12,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 17,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $219.51. About 1.14M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45 million, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 5.60 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 27,692 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 25.06 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Federated Investors Pa owns 107,320 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware holds 19,332 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Limited Liability Company accumulated 37 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 9,507 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings reported 483,190 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 1.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 20,200 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department accumulated 1,165 shares. Aviance Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 34,590 shares. Guardian Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,644 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 1.20M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk invested in 0.08% or 12,947 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,882 shares. Cls Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 16,229 shares to 14,873 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.