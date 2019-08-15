Coldstream Capital Management Decreased Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $453,474 as Shares Declined; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Market Valuation Rose, Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Decreased Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 10,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 14,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 3.00 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 426,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 688,376 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.11M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 1.52M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 176,926 were accumulated by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sarasin & Prtn Llp owns 635,055 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lenox Wealth Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,811 shares. Financial Architects accumulated 0.04% or 191 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs Inc accumulated 18,000 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt Co has 4.67% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 19,962 are held by Winfield Assoc. Piedmont Advsrs holds 29,454 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares to 6.89 million shares, valued at $250.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 475,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:WSR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45 million for 27.39 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Government Policy Affects Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “3 Analysts Lift Xilinix’s Price Target – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership. Institute For Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.29% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). D E Shaw & Company reported 219,827 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 4,100 shares stake. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.82% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Trust Of Vermont reported 383 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 214,692 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated accumulated 11,342 shares. Franklin reported 2.81M shares. Tiverton Asset Limited reported 0.48% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). King Luther Capital Corp owns 190,626 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 21,409 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Oakworth Cap Inc has 0.02% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 6,773 shares. 45,300 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability.