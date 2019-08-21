Coldstream Capital Management Cut Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $367,794; Stock Value Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $322,920 as Valuation Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 1,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 21,533 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 23,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $220.72. About 1.61M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 13/03/2018 – Worker Exodus Builds at McDonald’s as Mobile App Sows Confusion; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 3,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,878 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 37,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth stated it has 17,860 shares. Provise Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 105,120 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2.79M were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Kepos Cap LP stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Profund Lc holds 50,237 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 330,213 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has 0.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moors Cabot stated it has 238,266 shares. Ycg Lc reported 2.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Reilly Fincl Advsr Llc owns 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 30,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.42 million shares. Orca Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 0.51% or 4,322 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) invested in 818,860 shares or 0.79% of the stock. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,490 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares to 182,371 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 4,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.86 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 50,835 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.98% or 134,645 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 3.47M shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 170,113 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has 43,008 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls holds 1.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 1,706 shares. New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Jnba Fin Advisors reported 0.27% stake. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Boston And Mgmt holds 2.01% or 25,457 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Anchor Limited holds 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,475 shares.

