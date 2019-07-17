Coldstream Capital Management Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; First Merchants Increased Position in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by $738,920

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,320 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $208.38. About 729,937 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company Com (HAL) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 25,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,084 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 18,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Halliburton Company Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 8.35M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VICI Properties Has Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s (NYSE:APLE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPR Properties: 5.9% Yield From Recession Resistant Tenants – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omega Healthcare Supported By Strong Demographic Tailwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares to 182,371 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 12,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A also sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $503,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability holds 5,300 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.47% or 1.03 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.21% or 74,140 shares. Art Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 3,245 shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct holds 1.8% or 55,795 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 127,126 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company reported 83,294 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 3,430 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 15,708 shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.46% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.18% stake. Washington has invested 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp reported 407,468 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 102,765 shares. Cap Incorporated Ca stated it has 16,115 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 7,042 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 171,188 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whitnell holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 451,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California-based Pacific Global Inv Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Argyle Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc has 9,099 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 3,542 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 200 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech, Iowa-based fund reported 43,634 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).