Coldstream Capital Management Boosted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $305,208; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Has Trimmed Position by $376,024 as Stock Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 4,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 50,554 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 54,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 3.07 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 11,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 167,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 155,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 53.50 million shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Bank of America finance gunmaker despite its pledge; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 26/04/2018 – BAFIN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA FAILED TO PUBLISH NOTIFICATIONS ON VOTING RIGHTS, INSTRUMENTS IN PRESCRIBED TIMEFRAME; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,044 shares to 186,742 shares, valued at $16.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 7,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,262 shares. First Citizens Financial Bank Communications accumulated 8,067 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fragasso invested in 2,568 shares. Garde Capital holds 0.05% or 3,210 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 52,941 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,739 shares. Grimes & Co invested in 0.04% or 5,655 shares. Sun Life Finance Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 6,667 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tradition Mgmt Ltd stated it has 8,960 shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Limited Co has invested 0.94% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co accumulated 369,744 shares. First National Bank invested in 9,082 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 10,653 were accumulated by Security Natl Tru. Investec Asset North America Inc holds 0.28% or 33,597 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19,388 shares to 803,898 shares, valued at $94.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,964 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).