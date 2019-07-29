Cohu Inc. (COHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 16 1.28 N/A -1.40 0.00 KLA-Tencor Corporation 115 5.15 N/A 8.18 13.49

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% KLA-Tencor Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.22 beta indicates that Cohu Inc. is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, KLA-Tencor Corporation’s beta is 1.64 which is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cohu Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, KLA-Tencor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Cohu Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than KLA-Tencor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cohu Inc. and KLA-Tencor Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 KLA-Tencor Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

The upside potential is 43.40% for Cohu Inc. with consensus target price of $22.5. Meanwhile, KLA-Tencor Corporation’s consensus target price is $140.5, while its potential upside is 0.75%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cohu Inc. looks more robust than KLA-Tencor Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.1% of Cohu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of KLA-Tencor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, KLA-Tencor Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -7.5% 13.03% -8.21% -11.72% -29.18% 3.61% KLA-Tencor Corporation -3.67% -9.73% 2.29% 15.82% -2.11% 23.31%

For the past year Cohu Inc. has weaker performance than KLA-Tencor Corporation

Summary

KLA-Tencor Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.