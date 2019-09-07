Cohu Inc. (COHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials businesses, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 15 0.97 N/A -1.40 0.00 Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.29 N/A -0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cohu Inc. and Intermolecular Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cohu Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cohu Inc. are 3.2 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Intermolecular Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. Intermolecular Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cohu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cohu Inc. and Intermolecular Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21.88 is Cohu Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 66.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cohu Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc. has 30.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year Cohu Inc. had bearish trend while Intermolecular Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Intermolecular Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.