Cohu Inc. (COHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG), both competing one another are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 16 1.17 N/A -1.40 0.00 Entegris Inc. 36 3.27 N/A 1.52 25.12

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cohu Inc. and Entegris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cohu Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.22 beta. Entegris Inc. has a 1.36 beta and it is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cohu Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Entegris Inc. are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. Entegris Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cohu Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cohu Inc. and Entegris Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cohu Inc.’s upside potential is 57.01% at a $22.5 consensus price target. Competitively Entegris Inc. has an average price target of $43, with potential upside of 13.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cohu Inc. looks more robust than Entegris Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of Cohu Inc. shares and 0% of Entegris Inc. shares. Cohu Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Entegris Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -7.5% 13.03% -8.21% -11.72% -29.18% 3.61% Entegris Inc. -4.28% -3.72% 12.92% 43.03% 6.21% 37.26%

For the past year Cohu Inc. has weaker performance than Entegris Inc.

Summary

Entegris Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.