Cohu Inc. (COHU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

We will be comparing the differences between Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 15 1.07 N/A -1.40 0.00 Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.73 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cohu Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cohu Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta means Cohu Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Brooks Automation Inc.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cohu Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Brooks Automation Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Cohu Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brooks Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cohu Inc. and Brooks Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Cohu Inc.’s upside potential is 39.08% at a $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Brooks Automation Inc.’s average price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 6.19%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cohu Inc. looks more robust than Brooks Automation Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Brooks Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Brooks Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66% Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2%

For the past year Cohu Inc. has -5.66% weaker performance while Brooks Automation Inc. has 48.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Brooks Automation Inc. beats Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.