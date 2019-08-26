Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Reaches $12.05 1 Year Low; GRAPHENE 3D LAB ORDINARY SHARES CA (GPHBF) SI Increased By 840%

GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) had an increase of 840% in short interest. GPHBF’s SI was 28,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 840% from 3,000 shares previously. With 398,100 avg volume, 0 days are for GRAPHENE 3D LAB INC ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)’s short sellers to cover GPHBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.15% or $0.0086 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0447. About 650 shares traded. Graphene 3D Lab Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.69 target or 3.00% below today’s $12.05 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $495.20 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $11.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.86 million less. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 44,228 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – DEAL FOR TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $627 MLN, AFTER EXCLUDING XCERRA’S CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES NET OF DEBT; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – JEFF JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN BACK-END; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Luis Müller Will Remain President and Chief Executive Officer and Lead the Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 18/05/2018 – Cohu Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $495.20 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity. Jones Jeffrey D bought 4,000 shares worth $57,400.

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 86.72% above currents $12.05 stock price. Cohu had 8 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 13. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.