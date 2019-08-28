Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Reaches $11.60 Yearly Low; 2 Analysts Covering The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)

The stock of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.90 target or 6.00% below today’s $11.60 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $476.71 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $10.90 price target is reached, the company will be worth $28.60 million less. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 150,839 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TO FUND CASH PAYABLE TO XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS WITH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN IN DEBT FINANCING; 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 30/05/2018 – Cohu Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Beer has $46000 highest and $32000 lowest target. $371.67’s average target is -15.04% below currents $437.48 stock price. Boston Beer had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, August 7. See The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) latest ratings:

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.30 billion. The Company’s flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It has a 46.25 P/E ratio. The firm sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams and the Sam Adams brands; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 13 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand; and 4 hard seltzer beverages under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name, as well as approximately 40 beers under A&S Brewing trade name.

The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $437.48. About 107,592 shares traded. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has risen 42.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SAM News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC – 2018 ESTIMATED CAPITAL SPENDING OF BETWEEN $55 MLN AND $65 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER SEES FY EPS $6.30 TO $7.30, EST. $6.87; 11/05/2018 – Vgi Partners Pty Exits Position in Boston Beer; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER LINE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MARCH 31, 2019 TO MARCH 31, 2023; 21/03/2018 – Boston Beer: Is the Fizz Back in the Bottle? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $162; 20/03/2018 Boston Beer Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER MAINTAINS 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS/SHR VIEW; 18/04/2018 – Boston Beer Earnings: Things Are Looking ‘Rosé’ — Barrons.com

More notable recent The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boston Beer Inc (SAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Beer Gets a Buy Rating: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Cohu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHU) Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohu, Inc. (COHU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cohu (COHU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $476.71 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 93.97% above currents $11.6 stock price. Cohu had 8 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, March 13. FBR Capital maintained Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by FBR Capital.

