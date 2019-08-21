Cohu Inc. (COHU) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cohu Inc. has 96.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cohu Inc. has 3.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 9.10% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Cohu Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.90% -8.10% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Cohu Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Cohu Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.11 2.74

$22.5 is the average price target of Cohu Inc., with a potential upside of 79.57%. The potential upside of the rivals is 49.15%. Given Cohu Inc.’s rivals higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cohu Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cohu Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Cohu Inc. had bearish trend while Cohu Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cohu Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Cohu Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.13 and has 4.34 Quick Ratio. Cohu Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cohu Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Cohu Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cohu Inc.’s competitors are 25.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Cohu Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Cohu Inc.’s peers beat Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.