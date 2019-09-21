Cohu Inc. (COHU) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Comparison side by side

Since Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) and Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu Inc. 15 1.02 N/A -1.40 0.00 Camtek Ltd. 9 2.86 N/A 0.57 17.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cohu Inc. and Camtek Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1% Camtek Ltd. 0.00% 21.6% 15.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Cohu Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Camtek Ltd.’s 57.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Cohu Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Camtek Ltd. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Camtek Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cohu Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cohu Inc. and Camtek Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Camtek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Cohu Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares and 34.4% of Camtek Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Camtek Ltd. has 62.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66% Camtek Ltd. -0.41% 13.53% -3.25% 39.49% 16.35% 45.05%

For the past year Cohu Inc. has -5.66% weaker performance while Camtek Ltd. has 45.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Camtek Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Cohu Inc.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

Camtek Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automated optical inspection (AOI) systems for semiconductor wafers, integrated circuit substrates, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel. It operates in two segments, Microelectronics and PCB. The companyÂ’s AOI systems are computerized systems that optically inspect various types of electronic product components for defect caused during the manufacturing process, as well as used to enhance production processes and yields for manufacturers in the semiconductor fabrication and PCB industries. It offers various AOI systems, which include Eagle, Falcon, and Condor systems for the semiconductor industry; and Phoenix Fi, Phoenix, Dragon, Orion, Phoenix Photo Tool, and CVR-100 for the PCB industry. The company also offers functional ink technology products, which could be used in various applications in the field of electronic manufacturing. It serves semiconductor fabrication, PCB, electronic packaging, and electronics supply chain industries in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Migdal HaEmek, Israel.