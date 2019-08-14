Cohu (COHU) to pay $0.06 on Oct 18, 2019; Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (YNDX) Shorts Down By 15.21%

Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Cohu Inc’s current price of $13.06 translates into 0.46% yield. Cohu Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.06. About 312,474 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TO FUND CASH PAYABLE TO XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS WITH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN IN DEBT FINANCING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 30/05/2018 – Cohu Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Cohu To Acquire Xcerra Creating Global Leader In Back-end Semiconductor Equipment; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c

Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX) had a decrease of 15.21% in short interest. YNDX's SI was 1.52M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.21% from 1.80 million shares previously. With 2.20M avg volume, 1 days are for Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:YNDX)'s short sellers to cover YNDX's short positions. The SI to Yandex N.V. – Class A Ordinary Shares's float is 0.55%. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 1.85M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $96,610 activity. Jones Jeffrey D bought 3,000 shares worth $39,210.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $536.71 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

More notable recent Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Would Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Cohu (COHU) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: DAKT, ATH, COHU – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50's average target is 72.28% above currents $13.06 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50's average target is 21.24% above currents $37.53 stock price.