Cohu (COHU) to pay $0.06 on Oct 18, 2019; Shorts at SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Raised By 4.86%

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) had an increase of 4.86% in short interest. SSNC’s SI was 5.84 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.86% from 5.57 million shares previously. With 1.38M avg volume, 4 days are for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s short sellers to cover SSNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 2.30M shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – SS&C rules out counter-bid for British financial software firm Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C

Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to pay $0.06 on Oct 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:COHU) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. Cohu Inc’s current price of $13.27 translates into 0.45% yield. Cohu Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 338,851 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Chip testing firm Cohu to buy Xcerra for about $796 mln; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – JEFF JONES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 22/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cohu Increases 1Q Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Jeff Jones Will Continue to Serve as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Values Xcerra at $13.92 Per Share, or Approximately $796 Million in Equity Value, With a Total Enterprise Value of Approximately $627 Million; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months

Among 5 analysts covering SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS&C Technologies Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SSNC in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) rating on Tuesday, April 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $80 target. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu had 8 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $96,610 activity. Jones Jeffrey D bought $39,210 worth of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) on Thursday, August 8.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $545.34 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

