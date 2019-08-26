Cohu (COHU) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Rose; As Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stock Declined, Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Its Position by $558,110

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) by 31.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 17,955 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 26,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.02. About 884,267 shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook For Westlake To Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 04/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $95; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Remarketing Division Announces 2017 Auctions of the Year; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cohu Inc. (COHU) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 368,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 107,594 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, down from 476,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cohu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $496.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 390,947 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – XCERRA SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO OWN APPROXIMATELY 30% OF COMBINED COMPANY UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Luis Müller Will Remain President and Chief Executive Officer and Lead the Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – COHU TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR, $796M IN EQUITY; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Two Members of Xcerra’s Board of Directors Will Join Cohu’s Board Upon the Closing of the Transactio; 30/05/2018 – Cohu Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Cohu Increases 1Q Guidance and Announces Acceptance of New Eclipse XTA Handler by Large Korean Customer; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Jeff Jones Will Continue to Serve as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN BACK-END; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 137,711 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 1.18 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 2.78 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 6,417 shares. Arosa Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 0.49% or 40,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 534,133 shares. 27,300 are held by Quantitative Invest Lc. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,709 shares. 295,607 were accumulated by Robotti Robert. Bokf Na holds 24,028 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 3,410 shares. Nomura holds 52,041 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 350 shares. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 130 shares. 6,837 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Management Group.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 25,331 shares to 31,957 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Systems Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 15,000 shares to 358,900 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ribbon Communications Inc by 576,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR).