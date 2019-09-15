Cohu (COHU) Holding Maintained by Putnam Investments Llc; Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose While Tiger Eye Capital Has Upped Position by $4.18 Million

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 41,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 192,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97 million, up from 150,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 286,615 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cohu Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHU); 30/03/2018 – Cohu: Director Karl Funke’s Resignation for Personal Reasons, Didn’t Involve Any Disagreement With Co; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – COHU SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS POST-CLOSE; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.52M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 456,871 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $296.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 63,721 shares to 1,220 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,598 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).