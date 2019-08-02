Cohu (COHU) Holder Brinker Capital Upped Its Holding by $401,534 as Market Valuation Rose; Paragon Capital Management LTD Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Cohu Inc (COHU) by 85.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 28,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 62,184 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 33,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cohu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $630.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.37. About 487,087 shares traded or 33.85% up from the average. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Values Xcerra at $13.92 Per Share, or Approximately $796 Million in Equity Value, With a Total Enterprise Value of Approximately $627 Million; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Shareholders Expected to Own About 30% of Combined Company Upon Closing; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN BACK-END; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA; TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR; 11/05/2018 – Cohu at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – LUIS MÜLLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND LEAD COMBINED COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,210 shares to 44,911 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 336,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,481 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $57,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold COHU shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 36.29 million shares or 0.86% less from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.