Coho Partners LTD Upped The Kroger Co. (KR) Position by $32.14 Million; Petrus Trust Company Lta Stake in Carters (CRI) Has Lifted by $999,100

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (KR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 6.45 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.07M, up from 4.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in The Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 7.67 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 23/03/2018 – Kroger (KR), Target (TGT) Merger Rumors Aren’t True – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 126,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.29M, up from 115,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 582,796 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 9.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 06/04/2018 – Rep. King: King on Trade War/Tariffs: Don’t Repeat Jimmy Carter’s Economic Mistakes; 17/05/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 12%; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold CRI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 45.24 million shares or 2.19% more from 44.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 5,790 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 225 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0% or 13,492 shares. 5,711 are owned by Fort Limited Partnership. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). 1.32 million were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Co. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Trexquant Investment L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,282 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Utah Retirement has 8,439 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Petrus Tru Co Lta accumulated 2.18% or 126,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 7,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dupont Mngmt Corporation stated it has 56,323 shares.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5,476 shares to 3,546 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 223,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,968 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett & Incorporated reported 876 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 13.30 million shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 225,546 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated holds 802,988 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru stated it has 10.72M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alethea Capital Lc reported 39,991 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 239,992 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management invested in 5,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Company invested in 21.84 million shares. Globeflex LP stated it has 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hap Trading Limited Liability Co invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bartlett And Lc holds 0.04% or 48,673 shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 14,236 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock.

