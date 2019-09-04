Coho Partners LTD Upped Microchip Tech (MCHP) Holding by $6.42 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Lowered Holding by $2.64 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 12.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Tech Inc. (MCHP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 78,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.75M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microchip Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 6.07 million shares traded or 172.19% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 09/05/2018 – Microsemi Agrees to Additonal Disclosures Related to Pending Sale to Microchi; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL- BELIEVE REVIEW PROCESS IS RUNNING SMOOTHLY; CO OPTIMISTIC IT WILL RECEIVE CLEARANCE SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of 36.35 Cents Per Share; 31/05/2018 – Increase System Performance in Closed-loop Control Applications with New PIC® and AVR® MCUs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 3.77 million shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust has 0.28% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Dubuque State Bank & holds 3,163 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 22,851 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.1% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Barclays Plc invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Us Bank De holds 288,102 shares. 6,762 are held by Strs Ohio. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.37% or 30.35 million shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 86,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howland Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 6,752 shares. Cordasco Network invested in 1.98% or 23,663 shares. Churchill Management Corp holds 3,729 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.08% or 121,522 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 1,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Ltd Com invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Capital Inc holds 2.32% or 78,586 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 251.56M shares or 3.55% of the stock. Seizert Ltd reported 335,691 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 123,679 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.23% or 34,340 shares. Hillsdale stated it has 3,240 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Adirondack invested in 26,664 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Llc, California-based fund reported 27,763 shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 3.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,007 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 644,447 shares. Vista Ptnrs invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

