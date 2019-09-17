Coho Partners LTD Upped Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding by $6.92 Million; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 227,349 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44 million, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $10.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.41. About 874,073 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39 billion and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 43,948 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $111.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87M shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Quest Diagnostics and hc1 Collaborate to Optimize Enterprise-wide Laboratory Testing for Health Systems – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics: Resilient Earnings Through Weak Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

