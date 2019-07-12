Coho Partners LTD Upped Altria Group (MO) Holding by $11.56 Million; Share Value Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Position Boosted by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $127.94. About 1.40M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 202,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.72M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.13M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Stockton accumulated 0.11% or 3,850 shares. Condor Capital Mngmt accumulated 9,739 shares. Bouchey Group Ltd has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aviance Capital Prtnrs Lc owns 3,865 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Indiana Inv has 0.24% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,905 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kcm Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Invesco Limited accumulated 15.56 million shares. Laurion Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 1.31M shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Athena Capital Lc holds 1.53% or 97,676 shares. Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7.44M shares. Parsons Cap Management Incorporated Ri owns 4,920 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil stated it has 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Legacy Private accumulated 2,461 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.89% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Management holds 0.03% or 3,003 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation invested in 392,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.30 million shares. Bennicas & Associates reported 18,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 100,899 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. National Asset accumulated 4,883 shares. Department Mb Bancorp N A, Illinois-based fund reported 300 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.05% or 14,233 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.63% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Fund reported 52,448 shares stake. 775 are owned by Endurance Wealth Management. Associated Banc reported 6,979 shares.