Coho Partners LTD Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Holding By $104.26 Million; Shorts at Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (ATTO) Raised By 199.41%

Coho Partners Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) stake by 99.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Coho Partners Ltd holds 8,516 shares with $886,000 value, down from 1.01 million last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co. now has $285.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.82. About 1.07 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATTO) had an increase of 199.41% in short interest. ATTO’s SI was 101,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 199.41% from 33,900 shares previously. With 126,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATTO)’s short sellers to cover ATTO’s short positions. The SI to Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.42%. It closed at $2.44 lastly. It is down 53.94% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA – “EXPECT A FAVORABLE MACRO ENVIRONMENT COMBINED WITH STABLE REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS WHICH SHOULD SUPPORT GROWTH IN 2018”; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Rev $478.3M; 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/05/2018 – Atento Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Recurring EPS 10c; 22/03/2018 – Atento Recognized for Its Customer Experience Solutions in Mexico; 15/05/2018 – Newfoundland Capital Management Exits Position in Atento; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90 million worth of stock or 41,088 shares. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M was made by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 1 Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 29,621 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $2.20 million.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $111 target. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, January 24. Wells Fargo maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.84 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd increased A stake by 92,081 shares to 1.76M valued at $110.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC) stake by 43,215 shares and now owns 2.08M shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atento (NYSE:ATTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atento had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barrington. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Morgan Stanley.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $183.99 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

