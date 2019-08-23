Coho Partners LTD Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Raised as Valuation Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan 1Q Revenue Beats Highest Estimate: TOPLive; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 19,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 789,985 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33M, up from 770,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $7.41 during the last trading session, reaching $232.94. About 4.41 million shares traded or 22.68% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

