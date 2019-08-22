Coho Partners LTD Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Envestnet Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 66.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 230,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 114,549 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 344,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 129,454 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Principal Financial Holdcos To ‘A-‘; Otlk Stbl; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Encompass Health; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 19,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 789,985 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33M, up from 770,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $236.23. About 1.01M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 6,302 shares to 22,960 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 13,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 EPS, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.69M for 9.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 629,212 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp reported 145,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 1,517 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Capital Research Glob Investors has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Landscape Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,949 shares. Cap Management Corporation Va reported 221,449 shares. Clearbridge Lc holds 526 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.37% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Ltd has 0.03% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 41,120 shares. 13,729 were reported by Creative Planning. Blackrock invested in 23.47 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 90,799 shares.

