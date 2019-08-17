Coho Partners LTD Stake in Aflac (AFL) Has Cut by $40.15 Million as Stock Rose; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Position Has Boosted by Walthausen & Company

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (AXAS) by 62.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 348,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The institutional investor held 905,510 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 557,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 1.89M shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.34 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia owns 140,253 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% or 7,836 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 60,633 shares. Yhb Advisors reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Dubuque Commercial Bank And holds 70 shares. Field & Main National Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability holds 1.62 million shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 439,225 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 349,389 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 0.09% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 13,187 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Wms Prtn Ltd Com reported 14,346 shares. 62,324 are held by Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 64,535 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. M&R Cap accumulated 0.22% or 19,654 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61 million for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 78,254 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $146.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 202,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Lc has 39,828 shares. Stifel Financial holds 61,000 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Huntington Financial Bank owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 41,965 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0% or 200 shares. Principal Fin Grp invested in 25,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 191,508 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). 107,376 are owned by Crow Point Prns Limited Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 37,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). 132,258 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. First Tru Advsrs Lp invested in 303,712 shares.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 27,250 shares to 155,836 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southside Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 82,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,038 shares, and cut its stake in Community Bank Systems Inc (NYSE:CBU).