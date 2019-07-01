Coho Partners LTD Raised Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake by $735,674; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Stake in Facebook Cl A (FB) Has Trimmed by $907,024

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 5,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 37,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $551.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.04. About 9.76M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – “Alphabet’s products seem to have more proven durability and utility in the lives of consumers than Facebook’s products, as displayed in recent weakness of users and usage in Facebook’s most mature and highly monetized market of North America,” the firm’s analyst writes; 20/03/2018 – INVESTORS CLAIM FACEBOOK FAILED TO DISCLOSE VULNERABILITY; 09/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 29/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DID NOT USE FACEBOOK DATA FROM RESEARCH COMPANY GSR ON THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says sorry journalists feel firm is trying to suppress the truth; 19/04/2018 – Sanjana Hattotuwa: Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 26/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Stellar Earnings; NBC’s Failing Bet on Megyn Kelly; Snap Tests Unskippable Ads

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 11.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 8,266 shares as the company's stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,414 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 69,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.28. About 450,893 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prns Ltd Co invested in 2,367 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 157,250 shares. Cwm holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 4,485 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Lc holds 0.12% or 9,039 shares. Uss Invest Ltd owns 103,300 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Miller Invest Management Lp invested in 6,829 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 284,745 were reported by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Advsrs Limited Co owns 7,024 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.15% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 100 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,917 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancshares & Tru Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 14,841 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 257 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 9,897 shares to 301,337 shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,766 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co Cl A (NYSE:NYT).

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 2.72% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,000 shares. Ims Cap invested in 0.85% or 6,270 shares. Roberts Glore Com Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,031 shares. Westfield Capital Com Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 545,590 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Com has 1.08 million shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Personal Corporation invested in 259,660 shares. Private Incorporated holds 51,266 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,786 are held by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co. Dowling And Yahnke Llc reported 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen & Steers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,874 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp owns 1,498 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp stated it has 39,879 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors, Australia-based fund reported 1.20M shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.40 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.