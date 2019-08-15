Coho Partners LTD Position in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Has Decreased by $104.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by $1.10 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 1.36M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 9,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 11,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $5.42 during the last trading session, reaching $801.99. About 49,854 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Higher Prices Lift Chipotle Revenue, Comparable Sales; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS MOVE TO AFFECT EMPLOYEES IN DENVER AND NY IN 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle: Be Careful With Wild Targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.68 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

