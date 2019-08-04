Coho Partners LTD Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Boosted by $5.78 Million as Share Value Declined; Nextera Energy (NEE) Position Upped by Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 41,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.68M, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 116,771 shares. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.32% or 37,511 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 2.27M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.36% or 6,995 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,430 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,890 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability reported 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 46,243 are owned by Baxter Bros. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited Com accumulated 1.3% or 20,651 shares. Smith Salley & Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 38,826 shares. 121,709 were accumulated by Lvm Cap Ltd Mi.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp reported 0.81% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 80,331 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. The Kentucky-based Regent Inv Management Limited Com has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,282 are owned by Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 3,288 were accumulated by Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.52% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cap Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 648 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cadence Capital has 3,693 shares. 13.13 million are held by Wellington Group Llp. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 1.69% or 58,650 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Commonwealth Pa owns 2,177 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 1,949 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,287 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares to 77,646 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,775 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

