Coho Partners LTD Position in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) Raised by $10.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Trimmed Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (DISCA) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 43,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 55,741 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 98,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Discovery Communicatns New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 872,995 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 10/05/2018 – Discovery: Alvarez to Be Chief Accounting Officer With Departure of Kurt Wehner or Dec. 31, Whichever Occurs First; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 132,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.39M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $88.18. About 301,979 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.39% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). 60,500 were accumulated by Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 9,105 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 12,438 shares. Pnc Grp owns 42,276 shares. Sequoia Limited Liability Corp owns 0.43% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 203,591 shares. 560,543 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. M&R Management Inc accumulated 2,070 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,412 shares. Private Mngmt Group reported 2.19 million shares stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 481,604 shares. 68,409 are owned by Norinchukin Bancshares The. Century stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 142,955 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 185 shares.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (NYSE:CIEN) by 8,277 shares to 54,577 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN).

